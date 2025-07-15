Rice growers shut down parts of Colombia to demand support

Rice growers have effectively shut down major roads through Colombia since Monday to demand the government fulfills promises made in March to support the struggling sector.

According to the farmers, the government promised measures to counter low market prices, which has been dropping below the production cost.

The main road block was erected on the road between the capital Bogota and the town of Villavicencio, effectively cutting off the eastern plains for most of the day.

Ahead of the strike, the Agriculture Minister announced a minimum price for paddy rice, which dropped 11.8% in value last year.

This announcement was rejected by the farmers, who demand guarantees that this promise and others that were made in March are guaranteed by the responsible ministers.

The farmers demand that the government effectively stops illegal rice imports, mainly from Ecuador, which has collapsed market prices.

On top of that, the farmers demand measures that would lower the production price of rice and allow them to compete with foreign grains.

The farmers’ organizations have said that they have yet to be contacted by government representatives about possible negotiations that could lead to them lifting the strike and the associated roadblocks.