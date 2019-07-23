Protests to support Colombia’s human rights defenders coming to a city near you

Protests are organized in 58 cities around the world for Friday to protest against the mass killing of Colombia’s human rights defenders.
The protests are the initiative of Defendamos la Paz, a group of human rights organizations, pro-peace politicians and victim organizations dedicated to promoting peace in Colombia, and the implantation of a peace deal with former FARC rebels in particular.
According to the Ombudsman’s Office, 479 community leaders and human rights defenders were assassinated between 2016, the year in which Colombia’s peace process began in Colombia, and the end of April this year.
With these protests, Defendamos la Paz wishes to “express a national cry to end the systematic assassinations of leaders and social leaders in the country.”
Colombians around the world will be taking part in protests too.