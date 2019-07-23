(Image: The Colombian Way)
Protests to support Colombia’s human rights defenders coming to a city near you

by Brenden Paulsen

Protests are organized in 58 cities around the world for Friday to protest against the mass killing of Colombia’s human rights defenders.

The protests are the initiative of Defendamos la Paz, a group of human rights organizations, pro-peace politicians and victim organizations dedicated to promoting peace in Colombia, and the implantation of a peace deal with former FARC rebels in particular.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, 479 community leaders and human rights defenders were assassinated between 2016, the year in which Colombia’s peace process began in Colombia, and the end of April this year.

With these protests, Defendamos la Paz wishes to “express a national cry to end the systematic assassinations of leaders and social leaders in the country.”

Colombians around the world will be taking part in protests too.

Protests around the world

Athens, Greece | 5PM | Acropolis.
Berlin, Germany | 3:30PM | March from Dorothea-Schlegel-platz to Colombian Embassy
Bern, Switzerland | 18PM | Protest in Bahnhofplatz Bern.
Brussels, Belgium | 5PM | Carrefour de l’Europe 2
Buenos Aires, Argentina | 4PM | Obelisco
Elche, Spain | 11AM | City Council
Stockholm<Sweden | 5PM | Colombian Embassy, Östermalmsgatan 46
Frankfurt, Germany | 6PM | In front of the Euro monument
The Hague, Netherlands | 4PM | International Criminal Court
London, United Kingdom | 4PM | BBC London Meeting Point
Lyon, France | 6PM | Plaza Bellecour
Madrid, Spain | 7PM | Plant El Retiro park entrance of the door of Alcalá.
Mexico City, Mexico | 7:00 pm | Plantón in The Angel of Independence.
Minneapolis, United States | 5PM | Encounter at 3702 E Lake Street Copal 2nd floor.
Montevideo, Uruguay | 6PM | Municipal Palace.
Montreal, Canada | 5PM | Consulate of Colombia.
Munich, Germany | 5PM | Max-Joseph-Platz
New York City, United States | 6PM | Washington Square Park
Ottawa, Canada | 5PM | Parliament
Quebec, Canada | 5PM | Atrium of the Church of San Roche
Rome, Italy | 7PM | Piazza Santa Maria di Loreto
Santiago de Chile, Chile | 6:30PM | Plaza de Armas
Toronto, Canada | 6PM | Matt Cohen Park.
Valencia, Spain | 7:30PM | Plaza de la Virgen.
Washington DC, United States | 5:30PM | March from Dupont Circle Subway Exit, Q St & Connecticut Ave, NW
Winnipeg, Canada | 6PM | Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Protests in Colombia

Bogota DC | 5PM | March from the Center for Memory, Peace and Reconciliation to the Plaza de Bolívar
Armenia, Quindio | 5PM | March from the Parque Fundadores to Plaza Bolívar
Barrancabermeja, Santander | 5PM | Parque Camilo Torres
Barranquilla, Atlantico | 5PM | March from Parque Esthercita Forero to Plaza de la Paz
Bucaramanga,  | 5PM | Parque San Pio
Buenaventura | 5PM | Boulevard del Centro
Cali | 5PM | Plazoleta San Francisco
Cartagena | 5PM | Plaza de la Paz
Cienaga | 5PM | Plaza de las Martires
Duitama | 6PM | Parque de los Libertadores
Florencia | 5PM | March from the University of the Amazon to Santander Park.
Guacari, Valle | 5:00 pm | Parque principal
Jamundi, Valle | 3:00 pm | Parque principal
Maicao, La Guajira | 5PM | Casa de Cultura
Medellin, Antioquia | 4PM | March from Parque San Antonio to the Memory Museum
Mocoa, Putumayo | 5PM | Parque General Santander
Neiva, Huila | 5PM | Plazoleta de la Alcaldia
Pasto | 3:30PM | March from SIMANA to Parque Nariño.
Pereira, Risaralda | 2PM | March from the Prosecutor’s Office to the Plaza de Bolivar 2
Puerto Libertador | 6PM | March from ESE Divino niño to the main park
Sabana de Torres, Santander | 5PM | Parque principal
San Pedro, Valle| 4:00 pm | Plaza principal
Santa Marta, Magdalena | 5:00 pm | Plaza de Bolivar
Sincelejo, Sucre | 8:30AM | March from Ciledco to Parque Santander
Tierralta. Cordoba | 4PM | March from Plaza de la Bonga to the city hall.
Tumaco, Nariño | 8AM | Cancha San Judas
Tunja, Boyaca | 5PM | March from Plazoleta San Francisco to Plaza de Bolívar.
Valle del Guamuez, Putumayo | 5PM | Parque Principal Los Fundadores de la Hormiga
Valledupar, Cesar | 9AM | March of the Glorieta de la Ceiba to Plaza Alfonso Lopez
