Protests erupt in north Colombia over ‘rape tour’ for child sex tourists

Protests erupted in northern Colombia on Thursday after reports on an alleged “rape tour” for foreign sex predators.

A former sex worker told radio network RCN about the existence of sex parties on the outskirts of tourist hotspot Cartagena that included the mass rape of girls between 12 and 15 years old.

They get a lot of marijuana; this gives them a lot of hunger and thirst, but rather than food they just get water spiked with a drug used to stimulate the sexual appetite of animals. [The girls] do not know the water contains this substance. When they’re out of control, the safari-style chase begins.

“Alma”

Public indignation and police inaction

The so-called “rape tour” is the latest alleged abuse of girls by foreign predators who come to Colombia, and particularly cities like Cartagena and Medellin, for child sex tourism purposes.

Following the protest, in which locals demanded a “safe city for children,” the inspector general urged police to “publicly inform the public” and “move forward with the investigation.”

The local authorities have consistently downplayed the gravity of what appears to be a growing influx of foreign pedophiles taking advantage of widespread poverty among children.

Local politician Andres Betancourt had asked Prosecutor General Fernando Carrillo to intervene.

“The tour takes place on a farm on the outskirts of the city where girls between the ages of 12 and 15 are hunted by men (Colombians and foreigners), who — once “captured” — rape them in groups,” Betancourt said.

According to the woman on RCN, “many of these girls don’t even appear afterwards.”

Cartagena se convierte en generador de entornos protectores; todos unidos para defender los derechos de las niñas, niños y adolescentes de nuestro país. #lamurallasoyyo pic.twitter.com/J9WZWcSJUp — RenacerEcpatColombia (@EcpatRenacer) March 16, 2018

Tourism sector fed up

Thursday’s march was attended by concerned citizens and representatives of the local tourism sector who called on authorities to act against sex tourism and promote security for children.

Armed with banners saying “we are a protective tourist city,” the entrepreneurs said they would not allow “one more exploited child.”

Local religious organizations have been urging the city to act against increasing sex tourism and pedophilia, but without result.

