Missing British traveller found dead after family fly to Colombia to assist search

A missing British reality TV star has been found dead at the bottom of a waterfall in Colombia after going missing.

Tragic Joe Tilley, 24, from Leicester, England, was found at the popular Fin Del Mundo waterfall, in the remote Putumayo department.

The former reality TV star, who once starred in a television documentary called Jungletown, had been travelling in the country since February.

He went missing on May 5 and his family flew into Colombia to assist the authorities with the manhunt.

But his body was found at the foot of the waterfall near the city of Mocoa on Saturday, May 12.

His family said in a statement on a Facebook page dedicated to his whereabouts: “At 11:30AM Local Colombian time on Saturday the 12th of May, Joe was found at the lower part of the waterfall. The search team have suggested he fell. Please give his family continued peace at this hard time.

“We ask everyone to give family and friends peace at this moment. We will update when the family are ready. Please respect their wishes and we thank you all for help. We have confirmed that Joe has found a resting place in the jungle.”

Joe’s family had also set up a fundraising page to help with the costs of the search. They have said the money will go towards flying his body home.

“The cost of getting Joe back home is £4,500,” they added.

“Thank you all so much for your donations so far, but if you could still share the gofundme page to help raise the funds needed to bring Joe home and also a help towards the Funeral Costs.”

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was assisting his family.

Joe had been travelling and volunteering in Latin America before his death.

He was described as “brilliant” and “adventurous” by friends.

Putumayo is one of the most remote parts of Colombia, bordering Ecuador in the south-west of the country.

