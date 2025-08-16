Grab a coffee in Bogota: parties and limited edition deals are about to be served

More than 20 independent coffee shops in Bogota grant access to $3.75 (COP$15,000) beverages across multiple stores.

The “Compass Passport” was launched last year as a strategy to attract customers across Colombia’s capital.

The organizers of the initiative, specialty cafés known for their personalized visual and gastronomic concepts, formed the Compass Group to stand out against big-chain competitors and mass-market franchises.

The Compass Group devised the first Coffee Passport, which featured 13 independent cafés where users collect stamps.

Although the passport had a short-lived validity period, ranging from November 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, the idea proved to be profitable.

“Our most exciting initiative at the moment is the Compass Group Passport in collaboration with other specialty café owners. We’re offering limited-time discounts on two of our exclusive drinks, Akaal and Samadhi,” claims Alejandra Leal, owner of specialty café Cráneo Sacral.

Other participants included Quipile Coffee, Jaguar Coffee, Niebla, Coffee Stylers, Café de La Tintería, Café González, Los Amantes del Café, Café Racer, Café del Mercado, VRONX 60, Enamorados Café, and Agüita Negra Café. The route spanned several neighborhoods and localities in Bogota, such as Chapinero, Teusaquillo, La Macarena, and La Candelaria.

The discounted beverages showcase the vibrant creativity that thrives in specialty cafés by featuring a wide range of options. Deviating from a traditional coffee cup, Vronx 60: Café del Renacer offered a “Coffee Aromatic” made with peppermint-infused tea. Meanwhile, Enamorados Café introduced its “Ocular Potion” drink with a cape gooseberry jam base.

For Craneo Sacral, Leal opted for beverages that would emphasize their core product: Cold Brew. “This type of coffee requires immersing it in cold water for a prolonged time. This chemical reaction produces larger amounts of caffeine, which results in a more intense, bitter flavor,” she explains.

Keen on expanding last year’s success, Compass Group launched a second edition of the Coffee Passport earlier in March. This time around, the specialty café lineup increased with 11 new additions: CatCoffee Café, Veloo-Chocolate-Café & Maíz, Soledad y Compañía, Kuana Café, Igna de Aragón, Poemalia Café & Poesía, Oculto Coffee, Crissalidas Café, Mediataza Café Especial, Be Twin Coffee Jaus, and Ristretto Coffee Lab.

To further increase interest in the passport, Compass Group sponsored related coffee parties and prizes. They also divided their schedule into two separate seasons across the year to keep things fresh and engaging. Each season introduces new limited-edition experiences that switch the spotlight to new coffee-based beverages across the menu.

Leal continues: “When you’re talking about specialty coffee, quality service is the number one priority. We go to great lengths to showcase the intricacies of our product and concept that give our café its unique edge.”

The booklet includes a customizable profile page where users can add their personal information. Furthermore, each shop gets its dedicated page in the passport with a short description of its concept and a blank space to add a corresponding visit stamp.

The Compass Coffee Passports are still available for purchase at any participating café for COP$20,000. Its validity applies until the end of 2025.