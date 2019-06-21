Goldberg on fast track to be confirmed as US ambassador

Philip Goldberg, the nominee to be the United States’ ambassador to Colombia, sailed easily through a Senate committee hearing Thursday, virtually assuring that the full Senate will confirm him without controversy.

In questioning by members of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, no senator, Republican or Democratic, challenged any aspect of current US policy toward Colombia, assuring that Goldberg’s confirmation will mean a continuation of status quo.

Indeed, Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin (Maryland), the ranking Democrat on Western Hemisphere issues, told Goldberg: “I hope we can move your nomination quickly.”

For Goldberg, a career diplomat, this will be his third posting in Colombia. His first was as an inexperienced diplomat assigned in the 1980s as a political officer in Bogota. His second was in 2000, to coordinate the new US aid program, Plan Colombia.

Goldberg stressed that the Colombian government’s ability to work on issues is compromised by “the enormous strains the Venezuelan exodus has put on Colombia.”

Colombia needs more than a billion dollars a year to deal with Venezuelan refugees, he said. He gave no indication there is any thought to increasing US aid, which he said this year involves $143 million for the Venezuelan impact.

“It’s ultimately a challenge that the Colombians will have to bear the great brunt of,” Goldberg said.

All the questions by senators were either on coca production or the Venezuelan impact. There was no discussion of such controversial issues as the resumption of aerial spraying of pesticide on coca farms; stopping the wave of assassinations of rural social leaders; or concrete help in developing rural infrastructure.

In his opening statement, Goldberg emphasized the bipartisan nature of US government policies regarding Colombia

The “success” of US aid in the past “was the result of unwavering support from successive American administrations and bipartisan backing from Congress,” he said. Colombia “serves as a model of how bipartisan foreign policy can achieve results that serve American interests.”

Goldberg acknowledged that “implementation of the peace agreement has proven difficult and at times uneven,” but added: “It represents the best opportunity to progress in even further in key areas, especially the rule of law and economic development in rural areas.”