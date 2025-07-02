Contact
About
Support
Newsletter
News
Data
Profiles
Travel
Select Page
The alleged coup and Colombia’s opposition
by
Adriaan Alsema
|
Jul 2, 2025
Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva (Image: Foreign Ministry)
To view this content, you must be a member of
Colombia's Patreon
at $1
or more
Unlock with Patreon
Already a qualifying Patreon member?
Refresh
to access this content.
PODCAST
Follow on Spotify
Recent
Petro presses charges against Colombia’s former foreign minister over coup plot
The alleged coup and Colombia’s opposition
Prosecutors find mass grave with 8 social leaders in southern Colombia
Colombia suspends extradition of those participating in peace processes
Petro calls on alleged coup plotters to respond before justice