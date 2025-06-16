Colombia’s opposition organizes biggest protest yet

Tens of thousands of people throughout Colombia joined the political opposition to President Gustavo Petro in protests on Sunday.

Local authorities in Bogota that had promoted the “silent march” said that more than 70,000 people took part in the anti-government protest.

The march was called by the far-right Democratic Center in response to the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe on Saturday last week.

The far-right was joined by liberals and conservatives who have also opposed Petro’s leftist political agenda in Congress and have accused the president of inciting hatred against the establishment.

The protests were peaceful with the exception of aggression against journalists of public television network RTVC who were accused of being “petristas” and “guerrillas.”

Former Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez received verbal abuse for being a “opportunist” who supported the president’s election campaign in 2022.