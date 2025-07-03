Colombia’s foreign minister resigns

Colombia’s foreign minister, Laura Sarabia, resigned less than half a year after she took office.

In her letter of resignation, Sarabia said that “decisions have been made that I do not share” and “can’t support.”

In the last few days, decisions have been made that I do not share and that, out of personal coherence and institutional respect, I cannot support. It is not a matter of minor differences or of who is right. It is a matter of a course that, with all the affection and respect that I have for him, I can no longer execute. Laura Sarabia

The resignation comes a day after Petro’s chief of staff, Alfredo Saade, criticized Sarabia’s decision to maintain a contract with Thomas Greg & Sons that allows the controversial company to provide Colombian passports.

The foreign minister apparently ignored the president’s directive to stop working with Greg & Sons, which has provided passports since 2007 and has faced accusations of corruption.

With her resignation, Sarabia ends a controversial career in the Petro administration, where she began as chief of staff in August of 2022.

Sarabia’s positions in the Petro administration

Chief of staff (Aug 2022 – Jun 2023)

Director of the Social Prosperity Department (Sep 2023 – Feb 2024)

Director of the Presidential Administration Department (Jun 2024 – Jan 2025)

Foreign Minister (January 2025 – July 2025)

Until she was appointed as foreign minister in January, Sarabia was one of Petro’s most trusted officials.

This changed after her former employer, Interior Minister Armando Benedetti, entered the cabinet despite investigations into his alleged domestic abuse and involvement in a corruption scandal.