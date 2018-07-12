Tourism to Colombia has grown more than 300% since 2006 when 1 million foreigners visited the country.
According to the government, more than 70% of these visitors are tourists.
The capital Bogota is the main recipient of foreign visitors, including both tourists and business travelers.
Foreign visitors
Source: Trade Ministry
Tourism growth
Source: Trade Ministry
Destinations
Source: Trade Ministry
Visitor origin
Source: Trade Ministry
Purpose of visit
Source: Trade Ministry
