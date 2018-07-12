By No machine-readable author provided. Alerios assumed (based on copyright claims). [CC BY-SA 2.5], via Wikimedia Commons
Fact sheets

Colombia’s tourism statistics

by Colombia Reports July 12, 2018

Tourism to Colombia has grown more than 300% since 2006 when 1 million foreigners visited the country.

According to the government, more than 70% of these visitors are tourists.

The capital Bogota is the main recipient of foreign visitors, including both tourists and business travelers.

Foreign visitors

Source: Trade Ministry

Tourism growth

Source: Trade Ministry

Destinations

Source: Trade Ministry

Visitor origin

Source: Trade Ministry

Purpose of visit

Source: Trade Ministry

