Colombia Reports and 21st-century fascism

The coming four years will probably be the toughest yet and I will need your support to keep Colombia’s longest-living news source alive.

The Espriella administration will be the third far-right government I have reported on since I started Colombia Reports in 2008.

I expect the incoming government to be the worst because it seeks to undo socio-economic policies that pulled 4 million people out of poverty and end peace processes that kept us safe.

Independent journalists (and the New York Times) have criticized Abelardo de la Espriella for his ties to the now-defunct paramilitary organization AUC and drug traffickers, and his alleged corruption of the judicial system, specifically in Colombia.

Many of these journalists have been harassed by De la Espriella’s law firm through at least 109 frivolous lawsuits, and the publication of their private information.

I can only guess what’s ahead for us after De la Espriella appointed reported frauds as his spokespersons and put a conspiracy theorist in charge of my visa.

I will need your support as what’s coming is probably going to be expensive. The last time I reported on a far-right government, I was forced to spend months in my native country, the Netherlands.

If you are not yet a paid subscriber, please become one. If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contribution, please make a one-time donation.

I promise I will continue reporting on Colombia and will update you on the political situation in Colombia through my podcasts with Richard McColl of Colombia Calling.