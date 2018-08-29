Colombia nominates ‘Birds of Passage’ for Oscar

“Birds of Passage” has been selected as Colombia’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2019 Oscars.

The Colombian Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that Birds of Passage will be the official submission into the 91st Academy Awards.

The film which opened Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes in 2018 tells the tale of the early days of the marijuana trade in Colombia through the eyes of an indigenous Wayuu family.

The film proven a hit with Colombian audiences having been watched by more than 200,000 people and is now in its fifth week in cinemas nationwide, according to the newspaper El Pais.

Director Cira Guerra and Cristina Gallego previously picked up Colombia’s only Oscar nomination in 2015 for their film Embrace of the Serpent.

“We are very happy and thank you for the vote of confidence from the Colombian Film Academy to send Summer Birds to this contest,” Gallego told local media.

