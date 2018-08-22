Colombia’s national football team could lose coach Jose Pekerman over a dispute between the Argentine trainer and the country’s football federation.

Jose Pekerman, known affectionately as “The Professor,” met with the head of the Colombian Football Federation (FFC) Thursday but it appears that he now has one foot out the door.

Pekerman’s current contract runs until August 31 and the FFC have informed him that they will not be renewing his contract, according to journalist Javier Hernandez.

“They sent him the letter…where he was notified that the contract will not be renewed,” Hernandez told Blu Radio.

Considered Colombia’s most successful coach having led the team to consecutive World Cups in 2014 and 2018, Pekerman remains a popular figure in Colombian football.

According to a survey published Tuesday, when asked who they wanted as head coach between Pekerman and two other candidates, former Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio and current Atlanta FC head coach Gerardo “El Tata” Martino, 78% of Colombians said they wished to see Pekerman continue in his role.

Along with these two candidates, the former Chelsea and Netherlands manager Guus Hiddink is also being considered for the role, Hernandez added.

Colombia could dump ‘most successful football coach in history’ was last modified: by