Bus crash carrying Colombians leaves 24 dead in Ecuador

At least 24 people were killed in an accident involving a long distance bus traveling between Colombia and Ecuador on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 3AM on the outskirts of Quito, leaving 24 passengers dead and 14 more injured.

Ecuadorean newspaper El Comercio reported that the bus collided with a truck and overturned as it was traveling between the towns of Pifo and Papallacta, some 20 miles east of the Ecuadorean capital.

The section of the road where the fatal accident took place is known as “Dead Man’s Curve,” reported Associated Press.

Colonel Roberto Padillo from the Ecuadorean National Police told press that of the 24 fatal victims, the vast majority were Colombians and that three children were counted among those killed.

The injured have been transferred to neighboring hospitals for medical assistance.

Quito’s Security Secretary, Christian Rivera, told Colombian media that the authorities’ focus is now on working with the Fire Brigade and emergency services to identify all the victims.

The road between Pifo and Papallacta would remain closed to the public while investigations are ongoing, authorities said.

