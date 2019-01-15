Bogota dismantles Venezuelan migrant camp less three months after it opened

Bogota dismantled its temporary camp for Venezuelans on Tuesday, sending the remaining 127 inhabitants back to Venezuela, into a program, or out onto the streets.

Of the migrants that remained in the camp, 31 were children and three were pregnant women. Travel accommodations, or an option of one month of storage space, were given to the Venezuelans who hadn’t already left the camp.

The tent facility was opened in October, but quickly descended into chaos as migrants complained about a lack of basic facilities and food.

Forty refugees took the Bogota city hall’s offer to return to Venezuela via buses on Sunday.

Another three options are in programs provided by the Bogota Mayor’s Office.

The first program allows children and young adults access to psycho-social support and receive food four times a day.

The second is support for mothers with children from the Integral Women’s Aid Center (CIAM).

The last option is a three-day admission to the Transitional Care Center that was arranged for women over 28 years of age, without children and with a Special Permission to Stay (PEP).

There are many who do not fit into any of the categories required for admission to these programs and informal encampments have reportedly started to form in a nearby green-zone and near a local shopping center.

While the government has been adamant in saying that there will not be any new camps built, permanent solutions for the humanitarian crisis of the Venezuelans are being considered, according to the local government.

Attorney Maria Angelica Trujillo was appointed last October to mange the District’s response to the influx of Venezuelans.

In the interview with El Espectador, Trujillo said Tuesday that “the District is contemplating permanent and long-term measures.”

She went on to indicate that this means “a very wide range of advice, accompaniment, referral and service offerings.”

Colombia’s Family Welfare Institute (ICBF) has also warned that it may separate children from their parents if they don’t have a decent place to live.

The camp began in October with an estimated 700 inhabitants, all of whom signed agreements to exit, and acknowledging the temporary nature of the shelter. There were approximately 460 people who remained by the new year, with 127 finally forced to leave on Tuesday.