60% of Colombia’s voters disapprove of Duque: Gallup

The disapproval rating of Colombia’s President Ivan Duque increased to 60% as people are becoming increasingly pessimistic about the future of the country, according to a Gallup poll.

The poll, conducted between May 2 and 11, showed that just 32% approve of the president, which is eight percentage points lower than when he took office in August last year.

Duque’s approval rating

The numbers represent a significant drop for Duque, who in the last poll conducted in February enjoyed an approval rating of 42% and a disapproval rating of 48%.

The Colombian public also appear increasingly pessimistic about the future. When asked whether they believed the country to be heading in the right or wrong direction, 70% of people responded they believe the state of the country is worsening, and just 19% believe things are improving.

Several factors appear to be behind this pessimism, but according to the poll the most significant of these is security.

A staggering 85% of those surveyed believed the security situation in the country to be worsening, amid skyrocketing street crime in all major cities and a spate of high-profile killings of social leaders.

Colombian citizens also expressed disapproval of how Duque is handling corruption and the economy, as well as social care for the old and young.