Uribe needs a miracle to stay out of prison

Colombia’s former President Alvaro Uribe has been very successful in politics, but has had the worst luck in court.

This is because politics is a matter of opinion, but justice is not; it follows the rule of law. While Uribe has been extremely successful in manipulating public opinion, all his attempts to manipulate justice have failed.

Everything has been done to avoid the controversial politician be called to trial; witnesses have been assassinated, evidence has been manipulated and Uribe even revived his proposal to abolish the very rule of law, all to no avail.

President Ivan Duque‘s political patron faces a reckoning and he knows it.

Uribe will already go into Colombia’s history as the first ever president to be tried by the Supreme Court on criminal charges. There’s no hashtag or referendum that can change that.

The witness tampering case is just one of at least two dozen criminal cases lying before the Supreme Court. These charges include his alleged involvement in two massacres, the assassinations of three human rights defenders and his role in the formation of a terrorist organization.

The so-callled “uribistas,” bless their heart, are yet to have their bubble burst. Their choice is between justice and a former Medellin Cartel associate who almost turned Colombia’s state into a terrorist organization had it not been for the Supreme Court.

Dozens of the Uribe family’s most powerful allies have already disappeared behind bars for trying to take on Colombia’s justice system and even the constitution. Those that are left do not possess the power to even try.

While I celebrate that for the first time in history a president will be held accountable for his actions, it saddens me that much of the general public in Colombia will also face a reckoning without being to blame.

The people of Colombia have had information withheld from them and have elected an alleged criminal president twice based on the lies they were told.

This is going to hurt innocent people who have committed no sin. The people of Colombia, and in particular those supporting Uribe, have been deceived by their corrupt politicians and the same media who once compared Pablo Escobar to Robin Hood.