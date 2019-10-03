Uribe makes first joke in recent memory

For the first time in recent memory, Colombia’s former President Alvaro Uribe made a joke on Wednesday.
On his Twitter account, the president responded to the barrage of memes how former Congresswoman Aida Merlano escape from prison could inspire Uribe, who is on trial over alleged fraud and bribery.
Colombia’s prison authority caught with pants down after congresswoman prison break
Forwarding multiple memes about “the next escape,” showing Uribe on the back of a motorcycle, the former president said that “while you’re being so funny, you should’ve put me on a horse,” his favorite animal.
Ya que están tan graciosos me deberían haber puesto de a caballo! pic.twitter.com/NXWkgv5Tjw
— Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) October 2, 2019
“Say no more,” one Twitter user said and shared an image of Uribe fleeing on a horse.
No se diga mas!!! pic.twitter.com/6idsOoGiEZ
— Desfibrilador (@ferandare) October 3, 2019
And then came another.
— Premios Popis (@PremiosPopis) October 3, 2019
“Your wish is my command, esteemed president,” another said.
sus deseos son ordenes estimado presidente @AlvaroUribeVel pic.twitter.com/66UYjHBZRa
— 🇨🇴VILLAR🇨🇴 (@VILLAR1967) October 3, 2019
And more pictures followed.
☺️así pic.twitter.com/FpRyiuDVWO
— @sistAdiana🥰🙏🏻🙌🏻😇 (@sistAdiana1) October 3, 2019
And more, including one with his protege, President Ivan Duque.
Listo, dos pa’ dos pic.twitter.com/r0ixpIvgrl
— Castro. (@scastro91) October 3, 2019
The former president is expected in court on Tuesday to defend himself against charges he used fraud and bribery to manipulate witnesses who have testified he formed a death squad in the 1990s.