UN to investigate plot to sabotage Colombia’s war crimes tribunal

The United Nations’ Human Rights Council agreed to investigate a plot that apparently sought to sabotage Colombia’s ongoing peace process.

The council agreed to appoint an investigator to investigate “what was publicly announced by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) in March of 2023.”

In this public announcement, the JEP accused former Prosecutor General Nestor Humberto Martinez and the prosecution’s former International Affairs chief, Ana Fabiola Castro, of obstructing the court’s attempts to verify American drug trafficking charges against “Jesus Santrich,” a former commander of demobilized guerrilla group FARC.

The JEP also ordered to investigate evidence suggesting the prosecution conspired with the United States’ Drug Enforcement Administration to sabotage the war crimes tribunal.

It is important to highlight that the reported facts, as well as others that may be the object of subsequent criminal complaints, coincide in the apparent purpose of hindering the work of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, and deteriorating its good image and trustworthiness before the public.

Criminal complaint

Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva had requested the international investigation into the alleged criminal conspiracy that plunged the peace process in crisis and spurred the rearmament of dozens of former FARC commanders.

The prosecution investigation of its own former executives and their American associates has yet to produce results.

The UN investigator is expected to present his findings to the Human Rights Council before the end of this year.