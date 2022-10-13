UN Security Council backs Colombia’s peace plans

The United Nations expressed support for talks between Colombia’s government and illegal armed groups involved in armed conflict and organized crime.

The United Nations’ representative in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz, expressed his support for the “Total Peace” proposal of President Gustavo Petro while addressing the Security Council.

Ambassadors of the countries that currently make up the Security Council also applauded what UK ambassador James Kariuki called a “renewed impulse for peace.”

US Ambassador Jeffrey de Laurentis warned for the ongoing dangers posed by “drug cartels” and “terrorist groups” that have been negotiating with the government.

Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva stressed that his government’s peace policy seeks to make up for time lost by former President Ivan Duque who all but halted a peace process with the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC and suspended talks with guerrilla group ELN.

The UN’s position

Ruiz said that the UN feels “encouraged” by Petro’s plans to resume peace talks with guerrilla group ELN guerrillas and seek a reduction in violence through talks with other illegal armed groups.

We are encouraged that the new government’s approach prioritizes dialogue as the main resource for resolving the social and armed conflict, focuses security strategies on protecting vulnerable communities, recognizes the interdependence between lasting solutions to violence and historical inequality… and encourages the active participation of broad and diverse sectors of Colombian society.

UN representative Carlos Ruiz

The UN representative also stressed ongoing difficulties in the provision of basic state services like drinking water in historically violent regions.

Ruiz confirmed that in these often rural regions illegal armed groups continue to pose a constant threat to public security.

According to think tank Indepaz, illegal armed groups have committed at least 82 massacres and assassinated at least 140 community leaders so far this year.

Massacres in 2022

Assassinated social leaders in 2022

Government insists on debate on drugs

Following a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Colombia’s foreign minister reiterated the need for a global debate on drug policy.

The vast majority of illegal armed groups that agreed to negotiate with the government are funded by the production and export of cocaine.

Petro previously urged the UN’s General assembly to rethink global drug policy, claiming that the prohibition of drugs like cocaine are fueling violence in Colombia and the rest of Latin America.