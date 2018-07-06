‘They are killing us’: Colombia’s social leaders cry for help

Colombia’s social organizations called for a day of protest on Friday to mourn 311 social leaders and human rights defenders who have been assassinated since 2016.

Citizens and groups announced protests across Colombia and 25 cities around the world for Friday to demand government action against the violence.

Human rights activists are being murdered in Colombia on a daily basis since elections day. We ask the international community to help us and demand the government to protect these people that are being killed by paramilitares. Don't leave us alone. #NosEstánMatando pic.twitter.com/xwjlA0jlnh — María Antonia García De La Torre, Ph.D. (@Caidadelatorre) July 4, 2018

The United Nations rejected the wholesale killing on Thursday and “urged the Colombian state to reinforce prevention, protection and investigation measures to guarantee Colombians’ right to life and integrity in all corners of the country.”

The upsurge in violence affects the conditions for a genuine, stable and lasting peace.

United Nations’ Office in Colombia

The UN, which is monitoring Colombia’s peace process, said it “continues to support human rights defenders, and social and community leaders within its respective mandates.”

The country’s ombudsman said Thursday that 311 human rights defenders and social leaders have been murdered since the beginning of 2016, the year in which the government signed peace with FARC guerrillas.

Since then, violence targeting community leaders and human rights defenders has spiked, particularly in regions where the FARC’s demobilization and the state’s failure to assume territorial control.

Protests in Europe

Frankfurt, Germany (Colombian consulate) 4PM

Lisbon, Portugal (Colombian embassy) 5:30PM

Alicante, Spain (Plaza Montañeta) – 6PM

Brussels, Belgium (Colombian embassy) ‪6PM

London, UK (Elephant & Castle Shoping Centre, 1st Floor) 6PM

Madrid, Spain (Parque el Retiro Puerta de Alcalá) 7PM

Paris, France (Esplanade du Trocadéro) ‪6PM

Valencia, Spain (Plaza del Ayuntamiento) – ‪7:30PM

Barcelona, Spain (Plaza Sant Jaume) – ‪8PM

Rome, Italy (Piazza del Popolo) – 8:30PM

Sevilla, Spain (Colombian consulate) ‪- 9PM

Protests in the Americas New York City, NY (Colombian consulate) – 6PM

Miami, FL (280 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables) – 6PM

Orlando, FL (Colombian consulate) – 12PM

Quebec, Canada (1012 rue Manguy) 6PM

Calgary, Canada (Colombian consulate) 7PM

Montevideo, Uruguay (Plaza Cagancha) – ‪5PM

Rio de Janeiro, Brasil (Cinelândia) – ‪6PM

Buenos Aires, Argentina (Colombian consulate) – ‪3PM‬

Mexico City (Colombian consulate) – 6PM)

Panama City (Panama sign on the “cinta costera”) – 6PM

Quito, Ecuador (Plaza Foch) – 6PM

Santiago, Chile (Plaza de Armas) – 7PM

Lima, Peru (Colombian consulate) – 6:30PM

Tlaxcala, Mexico (Escalinatas Colonia Centro) – 7PM

