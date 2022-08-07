The men and women who will govern Colombia in the coming years

President Gustavo Petro has picked some of Colombia’s most senior politicians and social activists to govern the country in the coming four years.

Finance: José Antonio Ocampo

Finance Minister José Antonio Ocampo is a renowned economist who occupied the same post in the late 1990’s and was the director of the United Nations’ Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Interior: Alfonso Prada

Interior Minister Alfonso Prada is President Juan Manuel Santos’ former chief of staff and will be Petro’s main intermediary with Congress to lobby lawmakers’ support for government policy proposals.

Foreign Affairs: Alvaro Leyva

Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva is a former mining minister, diplomat and senator, and has been one of the most vociferous supporters of peace in Colombia.

Equality and Women: Francia Marquez

Vice President Francia Márquez is one of Colombia’s most renowned environmental and women’s rights activists. Marquez will dedicate most her time as VP to combating racism and sexism.

Defense: Ivan Velasquez

Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez is one of Latin America’s best-known anti-corruption warriors. Velasquez led a United Nations commission against corruption in Guatemala and led investigations between politicians and the now-defunct paramilitary organization AUC in Colombia.

Labor: Gloria Ramirez

Gloria Ramírez is a former labor union leader, a former lawmaker and a long-time women’s rights activist.

Health: Carolina Corcho

Health Minister Carolina Corcho is the former vice-president of the Colombian Medical Federation. The psychiatrist has been one of the main critics of Colombia’s semi-privatized public health care system.

Education: Alejandro Gaviria

Alejandro Gaviria is a former health minister, and economic scholar and one of the closest allies of former President Juan Manuel Santos.

Environment: Susana Muhamad

Environment Minister Susana Muhamad is a long-time environmental activist who was Petro’s Environment Secretary when the president was mayor of Bogota.

Agriculture: Cecilia Lopez

Agriculture Minister Cecilia Lopez occupied the same position under former President Ernesto Samper and has been an outspoken supporter of land reform.

Mining and Energy: Irene Velez

Energy minister Irene Velez is a philosopher who also studied political geography. Velez has been a major defender of rural communities and the environment in disputes with mining companies and foreign governments.

Culture: Patricia Ariza

Culture Minister Patricia Ariza is one of Colombia’s best-known poets and an outspoken peace activist.

Sports: Maria Isabel Urrutia

Sports minister María Isabel Urrutia is an Olympic medalist and a former congresswoman.