‘Terrorist attack’ in Bogota shopping mall kills 3, injures at least 11

A bomb attack in one of Bogota‘s largest shopping malls killed three and injured at least 11 people, the mayor of Colombia’s capital said Saturday.

According to Mayor Enrique Peñalosa, one person was killed in the “terrorist attack.” Media or other authorities did not immediately confirm whether the shopping mall had been bombed or that the explosion was due to an accident.

Me duele atentado terrorista cobarde en Centro Andino. Hay una mujer muerta y cinco heridas — Enrique Peñalosa (@EnriquePenalosa) June 17, 2017

According to Caracol TV journalist Alejandro Giraldo, one of the fatal victims was a 23-year-old woman from France.

Una mujer francesa de 23 años es la víctima mortal en el atentado en Centro Comercial Andino en Bogotá. #LOULTIMO — Alejandra Giraldo (@AleGiraldoP) June 18, 2017

The explosion took place on Saturday around 5PM in a ladies bathroom on the second floor of the Andino shopping mall, located in one of Bogota’s most exclusive neighborhoods in the west of the city.

The National Police issues a warning a few weeks ago that paramilitary group AGC was planning to carry out terrorist attacks “in Medellin and/or Bogota.”

Previous bomb attacks in Bogota were commonly blamed on urban militias or gangs loyal to guerrilla groups ELN and the now-demobilizing FARC guerrilla group.

According to local newspaper El Tiempo, some 500 people were in the vicinity of the bathroom when the explosion took place.

Anti-explosives agents and firemen were sent to the shopping mall, while guards and local police evacuated the building, the newspaper reported.

The injured went sent to nearby hospitals while police closed nearby roads.

With authorities on high alert for so-called “spoiler” attacks by armed actors opposing an ongoing peace process with Marxist FARC guerrillas, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Twitter he immediately had ordered National Police director Jorge Enrique Nieto to personally take charge of the investigation.

Frente a los hechos en el CC Andino, ordené al @GeneralNietoR dirigir investigación y mantenerme al tanto. Mi solidaridad con las víctimas. — Juan Manuel Santos (@JuanManSantos) June 17, 2017

A witness told Blu Radio that following the explosion the floor there was a smell of gunpowder. A second witness told Caracol Radio the explosion left a lot of smoke.

Bogota has seen several bomb attacks over the past few years, but never targeting a location as crowded as the Andino mall on a Saturday afternoon.

If other authorities confirm the Bogota mall was the target of a terrorist attack, this would mark an entirely new phase of Colombia’s peace process.

Dozens of mainly social leaders have been assassinated since peace was signed, but mainly in former FARC territory. Colombia’s cities over the past years have noticed little from either the armed conflict or the peace process.

