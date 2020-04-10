Colombia’s medical personnel is rebelling over life-threatening working conditions as the coronavirus pandemic put the country’s healthcare system in the first stage of collapse.

The healthcare system has begun falling apart even before the major outbreak of the virus due to gross mismanagement by the government of President Ivan Duque and his predecessors.

Doctors have resigned while others embarked on protests as tensions between medical personnel and the authorities has come to a boil.

Years-long corruption and mismanagement has bought tensions between the National Health Institute (INS), health intermediaries and hospitals to a boiling point, triggering the resignations by doctors and aggravating the crisis that has been grossly underestimated by President Ivan Duque.

The medical personnel demand emergency measures immediately or Duque can can take care of the expected wave of the virus that has wreaked havoc in countries with healthcare systems considerably more robust than Colombia’s

The testing disaster

Following the The INS increased its capacity of the diagnostics facilities has gone from 1,600 on March 6 to 5,000 daily results on Sunday.

The INS expects some 4 million people to be infected by the pandemic. Considering that so far only 6.5% of the surrendered have tested positive, the health institute would need literally need centuries to have identified all the infections.

INS director Martha Lucia Ospina told newspaper El Tiempo on April 1 that she hoped to have 60 labs by Wednesday with a total capacity of 17,000 daily tests, which at the current rate would allow the end of testing in the year 2058.

With the current speed, the INS is likely to miss this deadline, increasing the chances of contagion, hospital submissions and deaths.

The INS’s lack of capacity is creating major tensions with hospitals and private health intermediaries, called APS’s, who sometimes have to wait two weeks for the test results.

In some cases this has led to EPS’s not even bothering to test people with coronavirus symptoms and others dying before their test results came back.

As a provision solution, President Ivan Duque said Monday he was told 700,000 quick tests would arrive that have been dismissed by scientists as ineffective .

Nevertheless, Vice-Minister of Health Luis Alexander Moscoso announced the arrival of the first 47,000 of 1 million of these allegedly useless tests on Wednesday.

Contradicting scientists, Moscoso claimed that these quick tests “will diagnose those people who do not have a serious illness, who have no risk factors and can stay at home in isolation.”

The owner of one of the INS’ newly installed laboratories in Bucaramanga told Caracol on Thursday that she was charging people $100 (COP310,000) for a lab test and $16 (62,000) for the allegedly useless tests despite people paying compulsory health insurance.

The EPS disaster

Before the INS itself began faltering and associated labs began swindling customers, the health authority complained that the notoriously corrupt EPS’s were withholding samples, disallowing to them to test.

This was confirmed by the Comptroller;s Office, and the Colombian Medical Federation, which additionally accused the controversial health intermediaries of disallowing reserving intensive care units while engaging their customers in a bidding war.

The government injected $1.5 billion in the healthcare sector, but sent this to the corrupt EPS’s instead of to the hospitals that are still without medical supplies and with medical personnel that has often been without pay for moths.

The hospital disaster

Medical personnel throughout Colombia rebelled on Thursday after a poll by the Colombian Medical Federation that exposed a lack of vital protective clothing and masks to protect the doctors and nursers against infection.

In the northern city of Cartagana, more than 20 doctors resigned from their hospital over the lack of protective clothing.

The mass resignation came a day after the Colombian Medical Federation released a poll among more than 840 medical personnel exposing the lack of protective clothing and masks and footwear.

We took the Hippocratic Oath but we’re not martyrs.

Colombian Medical College president Roberto Baquero

In Bogota, doctors protested before the Health Ministry to protest the life-threatening conditions they are expected to work in.

Also in other cities doctors and nurses laid down work. “Nobody can force us to commit suicide,” said Sergio Isaza, the president of the Colombian Medical Federation, which has lost all confidence in the government.

With the INS expected to reported exponentially growing coronavirus infections, Duque is facing rebellion among medical personnel, which demands the president to put his money where his mouth is or deal with the potentially explosive consequences.