Pyramid scheme ringleader who ripped off thousands returns to Colombia

A Colombian businessman convicted of a massive money laundering scheme in 2011 returned to Colombia Tuesday to complete the remainder of his decades-long sentence, according to newspaper El Espectador.

David Eduardo Murcia has spent the last eight years in the United States, where he was extradited following his sentence.

For the last few months, Murcia tired to stall his return to Colombia by arguing that his life would be in danger if he came back. His request was denied, according to US authorities.

Murcia was considered the brains of a giant pyramid scheme that his firm–DMG–propagated on over 2,000 investors in the early to mid-2000s.

Murcia came up with the idea for the scam for his company, which involved pre-paid debit cards that were only valid for retail stores owned by his company.

Initial investors who funded the operation were repaid with high returns, and some believed in the plan so much that they even mortgaged their homes. But in 2009, authorities began to arrest members of the firm after investors lost all their money and some even rioted, burning and looting DMG offices around the Andean country.