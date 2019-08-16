Prosecution defends nephew of Colombia’s army chief implicated in kidnapping

Colombia’s prosecution has defended the conduct of the nephew of Colombia’s army chief who is implicated in a kidnapping case, according to newspaper Colombiano.

The statement made at the request of the commander of the army’s anti-kidnapping unit GAULA, Colonel Cesar Augusto Martinez, follows almost a week after weekly Semana reported that Martinez’ car was used in the kidnapping of a Bogota resident last month.

According to prosecutor Gladys Ramirez, “without the decided and transparent conduct of Colonel Martinez, this prosecution unit could neither have achieved its investigative success, nor achieve the effective arrest of one of the suspects seriously implicated in this case.”

Huh?

The statement adds to confusion as it does not clear Martinez, the nephew of National Army commander General Nicasio Martinez, of the suspicion he was involved in the kidnapping.

The prosecutor did also not refer to controversy that followed national army’s denial that the Gaula commander’s car was used in the kidnapping by three of his subordinates and a former official.

According to Semana, Martinez confirmed to both prosecutors and the police that the car in the security camera footage that showed the kidnapping was his.

The weekly added in a follow-up article that the colonel had even said he used the car to drive his children to school.

Basically, the prosecution statement only confirms that the National Army commander’s nephew has collaborated in the arrest of the subordinates allegedly using his car in a kidnapping.

A foretold cover-up?

A military inspector who previously had investigation the army chief’s nephew over alleged corruption told Semana he expected a cover-up.

Nothing’s going to be happening there. The officer is the nephew of General Martinez. Last year there were several investigations against him for alleged corruption that simply did not advance because at that time the Martinez was the inspector. Now, as commander of the Army, even less will happen.

Anonymous army inspector who investigated Martinez multiple times

The anonymous army inspector may be right. So far, there is no indication the Gaula commander is even under investigation.