Police and thieves threatening Colombia’s Truth Commission

Police and thieves are threatening the Truth Commission’s investigations into the armed conflict.

In a press release, the Truth Commission said Saturday that unidentified robbers stole recordings of interviews with jailed paramilitary leader “Otoniel” from the home of an investigator.

They went straight for the information. That was what they were looking for and they knew he was the one with the tape recorders.

Commissioner Alejandro Valencia

The home invasion allegedly took place less than 48 hours after the commission accused police intelligence unit DIJIN of obstructing interviews with the former boss of the AGC.

The incidents occurred after Otoniel told war crimes tribunal JEP that the AGC worked together with the former commander of the armed forces, retired General Leonardo Barrero.

The robbery of the testimonies were widely rejected.

The truth commission demanded an investigation into the robbery and guarantees that its investigators could interview the former AGC chief in private.

The Commission demands guarantees to continue with the interview. The security of those participating in the process, the privacy of the sessions and logistical support from those who have custody of the interviewee are indispensable to continue with the interview.

Truth Commission

The JEP demanded investigations into the robbery of the recorders with Otoniel’s testimonies.

The United Nations’ human rights office and multiple foreign ambassadors in Colombia also demanded a response from the authorities.

The Office urges that all necessary measures be taken to ensure the full functioning and fulfillment of the objectives of the Truth Commission.

United Nations Office for Human Rights

Opposition Senator Ivan Cepeda said he would call Defense Minister Diego Molano and the director of the National Police to congress over the incidents.

Otoniel, whose real name is Dario Usuga, led Colombia’s largest paramilitary organization for more than a decade.

According to the United States government, the AGC is Colombia’s largest drug trafficking organization.