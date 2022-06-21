Petro’s quest for a majority in Colombia’s Congress

The party of Colombia’s President-elect Gustavo Petro is seeking a majority coalition in Congress.

Petro’s “Historic Pact,” became the biggest political party in the congressional elections in March, but needs the support of other parties for a majority coalition.

This formation process will be led by Senator Roy Barreras, a senior lawmaker who’s been a member of multiple parties in the past.

Barreras met with the 20 senators and 28 house representatives of the Historic Pact on Monday to prepare them for the formation of a coalition.

What is needed for a majority?

In order to obtain a majority in Congress, Barreras will need the support of at least 54 senators and 95 representatives.

Without a majority in Congress, Petro’s government wouldn’t be able to execute its ambitious agenda after taking office on August 7.

According to Barreras, he will be reaching out to other parties in the hope they will commit to supporting Petro’s campaign promises.

Petro’s priorities

Implementation of 2016 peace deal between former President Juan Manuel Santos and now-defunct guerrilla group FARC and other peace policies that include a police reform

Social and economic policies in response to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine

Economic and environmental reforms that would reduce Colombia’s dependency on oil and mining, and incentivize the creation of jobs in environmentally friendly sectors

The most logical coalition party would be the Center Hope Coalition that was formed as an alternative party in opposition to Duque.

Another possible coalition candidate is Comunes, the party formed in 2017 by former FARC guerrillas as part of the ongoing peace process.

If Barreras is able to team up with these parties, the Historic Pact would still be 16 seats short in the senate and 45 in the House for a majority coalition.

Senate seats

House seats

In the House, the Historic Pact can count on the support of nine of the 16 victim representatives who were elected in March as part of the ongoing peace process, according to newspaper El Espectador.

Far-right seeks opposition coalition

Senators of President Ivan Duque’s “Democratic Center” (CD) party announced they would oppose Petro from Congress.

The far-right party that was founded by former President Alvaro Uribe, was Santos’ most vociferous opponent between 2014 and 2018.

Life in the nation is about to begin a difficult era and we must prepare ourselves to face it, with the tenacity that the defense of our principles and values demands of us.

Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal

The CD is likely to receive the support from Evangelical parties that currently are part of the government coalition.

Conservative Party leader Efrain Cepeda did not rule out forming part of Petro, but vowed that the party would “stay true to its principles” and “ defend democracy, freedoms, institutions, private property, free enterprise, and everything that has characterized it throughout history.”

Key role for Liberal Party and offshoots

Both Petro and the opponents will be vying for the support of the Liberal Party and its offshoots, the U Party and Radical Change.

These parties currently are part of Duque’s coalition and endorsed former establishment candidate Federico Gutierrez in the first round of the elections in May

The liberals remained neutral ahead of Sunday’s run-off vote between Petro and runner-up Rodolfo Hernandez.

Petro will need the support of at least two of these parties to obtain a majority in Congress.