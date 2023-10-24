Petro travels to China to seek improved economic relations

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro traveled to China in an attempt to improve economic relations with the Asian giant.

During his three-day visit, Petro is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The president will seek bilateral agreements that will allow Colombian businesses to increase exports to China and thus close the current trade deficit with China, Petro told reporters.

The president will also seek Chinese government and associated businesses in the development of a railroad between Colombia’s Pacific and Caribbean coasts.

Multiple governments have tried to promote the construction of a trade route that would allow Colombia’s private sector to compete with the Panama Canal.

Petro proposed the reconstruction of Colombia’s disbanded rail infrastructure ahead of his 2022 election.

Last but not least, the president told press that he wants to renegotiate the payment of debt that was accumulated by his predecessor to finance the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The short-term debts assumed by the government of former President Ivan Duque reduces the government’s capacity to invest in economic development, according to Petro.

The visit comes four years after Duque and a trade delegation traveled to Beijing in another attempt to improve trade ties between Colombia and China.