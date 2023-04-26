Petro dissolves Colombia’s government coalition

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro dissolved his coalition in Congress and requested the protocolary resignation of his ministers amid troubles to push through reforms.

Petro announced the end of his coalition and the ministers’ resignation request in response to coalition partners’ refusal to approve a healthcare reform that is pending in Congress.

The move allows the president to renegotiate terms to form a new congressional coalition and cabinet with political parties.

Petro and his progressive “Historic Pact” party won last year’s elections after promising major political and economic reforms while on campaign.

Traditional parties that joined the coalition have opposed some of these reforms, however.

Dissident coalition parties

Liberal Party

Conservative Party

U Party

Petro was able to push a major tax reform that financed his government program through Congress.

The traditional parties have shown little interest in the government proposals to reform Colombia’s healthcare system, pensions and labor rights.

The president also criticized some of his ministers’ lack of effectiveness in government.