Medellin is Colombia’s second largest city and, together with the surrounding Antioquia province, makes up 13.9% of the country’s economy.
Medellin’s local economy
Reliable data on Medellin’s GDP and the sectors that are active in the economy do not exist, because statistics agency DANE only analyzes municipal economic activity in Bogota.
The city’s economy is intimately tied to that of the surrounding Antioquia province, which is analyzed by the national government’s statisticians.
Medellin’s estimated economic growth has been similar to the national average.
GDP growth
Income per capita in Medellin
Medellin’s income per capita, the annual average income, is considerably higher than the average of the country’s 13 largest cities.
Unemployment
The 2020 unemployment rate of Medellin’s metropolitan area surged to more than 15% as a consequence of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The city showed problems with job creation in the years before that.
Medellin’s unemployment rate
Labor informality in Medellin
Inflation
Medellin’s inflation rate has been virtually the same as that of Colombia. Following the coronavirus crisis in 2020, the city’s inflation rate was considerably higher than those of Bogota and Cali.
Medellin’s Inflation rate
Poverty
Medellin’s poverty rate increased for the first time in 2018 after more than a decade of steady decline and surged as a consequence of the economic crisis causes by the coronavirus crisis.
By the end of 2020, more than 9% of the city lived in extreme poverty, meaning they had to survive of less than $45 a month.
Medellin’s poverty rate
Poverty distribution in Medellin
Wealth inequality
Medellin’s GINI coefficient, which measures the level of income inequality, increased dramatically in 2020 after a relatively steady decline allowed wealth inequality to hit a record low in 2017.
Medellin’s GINI coefficient
Medellin’s stratified social classes
Colombia’s government uses social stratification to determine citizens’ rights to government subsidies on public utilities. The system, however, is criticized as its traditional class system allows employers and banks to discriminate based on social class.
The social stratification in Medellin is not linked to income, but determined by the neighborhood you live in. Residents in lower-ranked sectors receive a subsidy on public utilities while those living in the higher-ranked neighborhoods pay extra.
Quality of life in Medellin
Despite having introduced social stratification in the 1990s already, Medellin’s 2017 report on the quality of life registered hardly an impact of residents’ quality of life.
