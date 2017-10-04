Medellin gang violence displaced more than 700 families this year

More than 700 families have been displaced by violence in Medellin, Colombia’s second largest city, so far this year, the local victims unit told media.

According to the Municipal Unit for Victims Care and Reparation, 710 families have sought the help of the local government after being removed from their homes.

The 29% increase in 2017 is mainly caused by displacement in the west of the city where gangs loyal to crime syndicate Oficina de Envigado have been fighting gangs loyal to paramilitary group AGC.

This violence spurred the mass displacement of 102 people between July and August in the rural community of Altavista.

At least 569 families were uprooted after threats from local gangs. Another 45 families were ordered to leave.

In 39 cases, families were forced to flee gang attempts to recruit a member.

Thirteen families fled after the murder of a member while 11 were displaced after falling victim to sexual violence.

Displacement in Medellin

Much of the violence is due to gangs’ attempt to control strategically important areas in the periphery of the city.

The west of the city has long seen conflict because of its strategic importance connecting the city with the Uraba region in northwest Colombia.

