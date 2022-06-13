Last polls before Colombia’s election contradict each other

The last opinion polls before Colombia’s presidential election showed contradictory projections.

Pollster CNC did not release the latest results of its weekly poll before the vote on Sunday.

Remaining pollsters were divided about the projected winner of the second round of elections.

Yanhaas said that the winner of the first round, opposition Senator Gustavo Petro, entered the last week before the elections with a comfortable lead.

Other pollsters projected that Petro’s rival, liberal demagogue Rodolfo Hernandez, was in the lead.

Latest opinion polls

The two candidates have been going head to head since the first round of the elections on May 29.

Colombian electoral law does not allow the publication of opinion polls in the last week before the elections.