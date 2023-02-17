Juan Gonzalo Angel is an alleged money launderer and a former director of Pablo Escobar’s foundation “Medellin Sin Tugurios,” which constructed the neighborhood with the drug lord’s name.

Angel and former President Alvaro Uribe were tied to the Medellin Cartel through their connections with the Ochoa Clan, which helped found the drug trafficking organization.

The self-proclaimed businessman’s brother, Luis Guillermo Angel, was a cartel pilot under surrendering to the authorities in 1992 and was accused of being one of Colombia’s main drug traffickers by the National Police.

According to the former director of civil aviation authority Aerocvil, who is in jail on drug trafficking charges, Angel flew Uribe to his family estate on June 14, 1983 to pick up his injured brother and the remains of his father, after he had been killed in a shoot-out.

Sanclemente made the claim to contradict media that in 1983 reported that Escobar lent Uribe one of his helicopters to travel to the Guacharacas estate.

Between 1993 and 1998, Angel allegedly led the “corporate expansions into new Latin American markets” of the Colombian subsidiary of a Mexican company called “Makro Corporations.”

This expansion included the fraudulent purchase of 72.28% of the shares of the subsidiary, Makro Computo SA, by two of Angel’s companies, Colbufalos SA and Zurbaran SA, from its Mexican owners, according to a 2005 court ruling.

According to his LinkedIn page, Angel in 2007 founded a media company called “Globalmedia Telecomunicaciones” in Medellin in 2007, which since acquired “four channels include the agricultural sector–focused TVAgro and the news-centered Cablenoticias” and was founded in 2007.

As head of GlobalMedia Telecomunicaciones, Juan Gonzalo Angel Restrepo leads a firm that has achieved a 90 percent share of the Colombian cable market and has concluded numerous transactions that provide content to other Latin American markets.

LinkedIn

Two years before founding his company, Angel took part in the election of the government’s television regulator, Fernando Alvarez, according to journalist Daniel Coronell.

The former cartel associate was linked to the drug trade again in November 2020 when the prosecution opened a money laundering investigation into Angel and his brother.

The former cartel associate threatened to sue Colombia Reports in November 2022 as part of a reported attempt by 58 alleged drug traffickers and money launderers that sought to erase their ties to the mafia from the internet.