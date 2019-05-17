“Jesus Santrich” seriously injured in prison: FARC
The US claims that the FARC's long-time ideologue "Jesus Santrich" sought to export 10 tons of cocaine after the 2016 peace deal. (Screenshot: YouTube)
by Adriaan Alsema

FARC leader “Jesus Santrich” was seriously injured inside La Picota on Friday, his attorney told press outside the prison from where he was ordered to be released.

“Comrade Jesus Santrich, who … today would have been released is injured and bleeding and fighting for his life in the high security ward,” FARC spokesman Franciso Toloza said.

According to the visibly upset former rebel, “we have not been able to clarify” how the FARC leader would have gotten injured.

“I don’t know if he tried to commit suicide or if somebody hurt him. He is inside his isolation cell,” attorney Gustavo Gallardo was quoted as saying by newspaper El Tiempo.

Another attorney of Santrich, Eduardo Matias, reportedly said that he had received information that authorities tried to extradite the FARC leader to the United States against the order of the the country’s war crimes tribunal.

According to newspaper El Espectador, rumors have been circulating that President Ivan Duque had decreed an emergency that would allow him to extradite Santrich without warrant.

The newspaper reported that an ambulance had arrived at La Picota.

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) ordered the immediate release of the FARC’s former ideologue on Wednesday after rejecting the US extradition request on a drug charge that was not substantiated by evidence, according to the JEP.

In the same ruling that ordered the FARC’s leader release the ordered the investigation of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the DEA for “serious irregularities” that led to the extradition request and Santrich’ request in April last year.

This article is currently being updated

