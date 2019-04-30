Indigenous injured as clashes with police flare up in southern Colombia

Protesters have been injured when police tried to lift a roadblock in southern Colombia, according to their organization.

Among those injured in the clashes was the president of regional indigenous organization OPIAC, Julio Cesar Lopez.

Riot police were under orders to unblock the road between Putumayo capital Mocoa and the rest of the country that has been blocked since last week.

OPIAC representatives are demanding the government honor previous agreements made with indigenous groups, including more funds in the national development plan and promised to maintain the new roadblock until government representatives meet with them.

The Indigenous Guard is on the road, there is total blockage and we will continue until the National Government is present to listen to us.

OPIAC coordinator Julio César Lopez

OPIAC represents 14 peoples from the Amazon region.

The group met with government representatives in early April, but the demands, including water access for the inhabitants of Mocoa, the rejection of fracking and petroleum projects, improved response to landslides and the participation of impacted communities for mining and energy projects in the area have not been met.

“We have requested a meeting from the Putumayo human rights observatory, there is a lot of violation of rights, murders of leaders, threats, displacement, presence of armed actors and forced eradication of crops without taking into account the agreements that exist.”

OPIAC coordinator Julio César Lopez

The new clashes come weeks after the longest indigenous roadblock was ended in Cauca at the beginning of April, after a month-long blockade. After negotiations, the indigenous “minga” agreed to lift the blockade after the government agreed to invest an additional $266 million, less than indigenous communities were promised previously, and Duque visiting the Cauca.

Duque did visit Cauca, but never met with the native Colombians, citing security concerns.