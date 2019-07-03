Having fun with Colombia’s government | Headgear politics

To compensate for his blunders, Colombia Reports will also highlight the funny side of president Ivan Duque‘s administration. So, to kick off our “having fun with the government” series, an analysis of the presidential hat collection.

Every weekend, Duque travels to a different part of the country for a so-called “Democracy Workshop” and dresses up for the occasion.

The dynasty politician who spent half his professional career in the United States generally put on the local headgear of the places he visits, presumably to look less alien.

Coincidentally, it allows us gringos to learn more about the diversity of cultures and hats in the country.

The Vueltiao hat from the Caribbean region

In Boyaca, no ruana no love

In Antioquia, the Aguadeño hat, just not the white one

But in Quindio, the white aguadeño is okay

For La Guajira, the uwomu hat

Cauca: a white man in Native Colombian territory

The Suaceño hat from Huila