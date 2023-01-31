Hacktivists leak 178,000 documents from Colombia’s military

Hacktivist group Guacamaya leaked 178,000 documents from Colombia’s military command as part of an operation against “Repressive Forces” in Latin America.

The leak of documents from Colombia’s military command comes months after local media were given access to 38,000 documents that were obtained from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Guacamaya apparently hacked the email servers of the military leadership and the Prosecutor General’s Office last year.

Guacamaya’s targets and motives

The “Repressive Forces” operation also targeted the military forces of Chile, Mexico and Peru, after a successful operation to obtain sensitive documents from the Guatemala Nickel Company.

According to the hackers, their collective’s motives are anti-imperialist and environmentalist.

The central command of Colombia’s armed forced confirmed the security breach, which reportedly consisted of the copying of 255,000 emails.

Prosecutor General Francisco Barbosa has refused to comment on the often embarrassing information that has been made public by the press.

What has been released

Newspaper El Espectador revealed Monday that the military secretly hired retired Colonel Santiago Herrera as a consultant on “military doctrine and human rights” in July 2021.

This is controversial because Herrera was on trial before war crimes tribunal JEP over his admitted participation in the extrajudicial execution of civilians while secretly signing the $48,000 contract.

The same newspaper revealed in November last year that leaked prosecution emails revealed that the prosecution had only solved three of 23 cases involving the assassinations of journalists requested by the United Nations.

According to the National Center for Historical Memory, 152 Colombian journalists have been assassinated because of their work since 1977.

The newspaper also revealed that Barbosa appointed one of his most trusted subordinates, controversial prosecutor Gabriel Jaimes, to personally supervise pending corruption investigations against governors.

Jaimes became notorious for his failed attempts to obstruct investigations against former President Alvaro Uribe.

Investigations?

When the hack of the emails of the military commanders became known in October last year, the military said that “the situation will be brought to the attention of the competent authorities so that they may take the necessary legal action.”

The prosecution has remained silent since then.