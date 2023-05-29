Guerrillas threaten Colombia’s local elections

Guerrilla organization EMC threatened to ban politicians from regions under their control ahead of local elections in October.

In a pamphlet, the guerrillas that are commanded by “Ivan Mordisco” said that “political parties, militaristic sectors, political leaders or congressmen who promote war” are “not welcome” in guerrilla-controlled regions and “will be returned from our check points.”

The EMC “respectfully suggested” to political candidates that reside in guerrilla territories they “reject support from parties and congressmen of traditional and war-mongering parties and candidates promoted or supported by the paramilitary doctrine.”

Autonomous, alternative and/or community political processes that make transparent and honest use of the right to vote and be elected are, as always, welcome.

The announced interference in the election comes less than a week after a guerrilla massacre triggered President Gustavo Petro to suspend a bilateral ceasefire in southern Colombia.

The suspension implies the resumption of military offensives in the heartland of the EMC in the Putumayo, Meta, Guaviare and Caqueta provinces.

According to the guerrilla organization, the election interference was announced as a “preventive” measure.

The EMC rejected the ceasefire suspension and claimed this decision ignored an agreement to allow a mixed commission verify alleged breaches of the ceasefire.

It goes without saying that this renders the ceasefire protocol and the commitments assumed by the parties invalid.

The guerrillas had already taken responsibility for the massacre of four minors in Putumayo earlier this month.

According to the EMC, only one of the victims was a minor and all were suspected of working for the security forces.

Some 270 social organizations, mostly from the south of Colombia, urged the government to uphold the ceasefire that came to force in January.

The ceasefire was supposed to facilitate formal peace talks between the government and the guerrillas.

These talks that seek to demobilization of the EMC’s guerrillas have yet to effectively begin.