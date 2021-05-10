Foreign journalists reject accusation of weekly Semana against colleague

The International Press Association of Colombia (APIC) expresses its concern for the accusations made by Semana magazine against Mauricio Alvarado.

The Colombian photojournalist was covering a protest by demonstrators in front of the headquarters of Semana magazine for newspaper El Espectador, a coverage underlined by to the magazine’s accusations against the photographer.

The accusations endanger our colleague, as well as all journalists, photographers and editors who cover demonstrations for the national and international press in the midst of many difficulties.

From APIC we would like to remind Semana magazine that having a certain editorial line does not prevent it from maintaining an ethic of respect for the work of all journalists, regardless of their political position in public or private spaces.