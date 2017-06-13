FARC rebels deliver another 30% of their weapons — leaving a total 60%: UN

As part of an ongoing peace process with the Colombian government, the FARC rebel group surrendered another 30% of its weapons cache Tuesday, leaving a total 60% of its weapons stockpile in the hands of the UN.

The UN’s peacekeeping mission in Colombia confirmed the FARC had turned over their weapons by the early afternoon over Twitter.

Taking place two days ahead of schedule, the weapons handover meets the second deadline of three in a disarmament process that will leave the FARC as an unarmed organization in a week’s time.

The UN now has 4,406 arms, used by the FARC in over 50 years of armed conflict with the Colombian state, under its custody.

According to RCN Radio, the UN monitors said the weapons are in good condition.

The FARC turned over the first 30% of it’s weapons stockpile last week, meeting the first of three deadlines. The final deadline is scheduled for June 20 when they will turn over the rest of the 7,000 weapons to UN peace monitors.

By September 1, all the FARC’s former arms must be removed from the demobilization, disarmament and reintegration (DDR) camps.

The verification ceremony took place in the hamlet of La Elvira of Buenos Aires, in the southeastern province of Cauca.

President Juan Manuel Santos was in attendance, as well as Felipe Gonzalez and Jose Mujica, former prime minister of Spain and president of Uruguay respectively.

While the press was not allowed into the ceremony, local community members, invited by the FARC and the government delegations, were admitted in.

On Twitter, the FARC has released a new propaganda campaign, saying that the soon-to-be disarmed group is going from “arms to words.”

Ahora el arma es la palabra.

Definitivamente la esperanza puede vencer el miedo.

La Nueva Colombia está por nacer.#DeLasArmasALasPalabras pic.twitter.com/Ti3vXzfml1 — FARC-EP (@FARC_EPueblo) June 13, 2017

The UN has also delivered official disarmament certificates to 305 members of the FARC, allowing them to train as bodyguards to prevent fellow guerrillas from attacks as they begin reintegration into society.

The entire peace process is supposed to last for the next 10 years. After a demobilization period, the FARC rebels will leave the jungle to become a political party.

Other parts of the post-conflict process include land reform and investment programs to tackle political exclusion and rural poverty, which are considered two of the primary causes of Colombia’s half-century of political violence.

In addition, a transitional justice tribunal will be set up, which will attempt to enact restorative justice for almost 8 million victims of the armed conflict and allow convicted war criminals to receive judicial benefits in return for their cooperation and commitment to repair victims.

