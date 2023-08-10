Ecuador arrests 6 Colombians over assassination of presidential candidate

Ecuador’s police arrested six Colombians for their alleged participation in the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

The six were arrested in Quito shortly after the assassination on Wednesday.

Two of the suspects were arrested near the campaign event in the north of the capital where Villavicencio was shot dead.

Police allegedly seized multiple firearms and grenades during the raids.

Four more suspects were arrested in other parts of Quito.

Interior Minister Juan Zapata said the detainees were part of an organized crime group, but did not specify which one.

Colombian organized crime groups reportedly have a stake in drug trafficking in the neighbor to the south.

Villavicencio was a critic of government corruption and the influence of organized crime in politics.

The presidential candidate was the runner up in the election race when he was shot dead.