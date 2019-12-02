Duque agrees to negotiate end of Colombia’s anti-government protests after strikes end

Colombia’s government agreed to negotiate an end to ongoing anti-government protests with the leaders of a national strike on the condition strikes end ahead of talks.

The announcement was made by Diego Molano, the director of the National Planning Department, who told press that the government would negotiate the strike leaders’ demands parallel to a “National Conversation” announced last week.

According to Molano, the government asked the strike leaders “to suspend the December 4 strike so that the economic effects of the strike do not continue to affect the development of trade and transport activities.”

The strike leaders rejected this condition and announced a 5th strike day for Wednesday.

Until Monday, the government refused to acknowledge the National Strike Committee that is largely made up of labor unions and strike leaders and has organized the strike.

Instead, Duque insisted on having a “National Conversation” that excluded the strike leaders’ demands.

Under pressure from Congress and on the 12th day of protests, Duque ceded and agreed to negotiate the demands that effectively seek a major turn-around in his economic and peace policies.

Molano stressed that the government would not end the National Conversation, but continue to develop “activities with those who are connected” with the government initiative.

Duque’s concession comes after attempts to sabotage, stigmatize and even violently repress the protests failed and the president’s minority coalition was all but falling apart.

With the exception of Duque’s far-right Democratic Center party, all parties in Congress, including coalition partners, wanted to the government to negotiate with the strike leaders to end the biggest anti-government protests in more than 40 years.

The negotiations are going to be tough, especially after the peace movement joined the labor unions and student organizations to demand peace talks with the country’s last-standing rebel group ELN and the immediate implementation of a peace deal with the FARC.

Duque’s party fiercely opposes both as they could have serious legal consequences for prominent members of the far-right party, in particular the president’s political patron, former President Alvaro Uribe.