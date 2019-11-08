Duque urged to reject beating of journalist asking him about children’s bombing

Colombia’s press freedom foundation urged President Ivan Duque on Thursday to reject the beating of a journalist who asked him about a bombing in which eight children died.

In a statement, press freedom foundation FLIP said it “rejects the attacks on journalist Jesus Blanquicet of newspaper El Heraldo” after the reporter asked Duque to comment on the bombing that triggered the resignation of his defense minister on Wednesday.

FLIP makes a strong appeal to President Duque to publicly reject this aggression and, on behalf of his security team, to issue a public apology.

Foundation for the Freedom of Press

Blanquicet was punched by police after he had asked the president for comment about the bombing Duque initially praised as an “impeccable operation.”

In an apparent panic reaction, Duque asked the journalist: “What are you talking about, man?” after which presidential guards and cops pulled the journalist away and later punched him in the ribs.

With several other journalists present, presidential adviser Karen Abudinen subsequently asked Blanquicet to delete the president’s reaction, which the journalist refused.

Caracol Radio reported on Thursday that, according to Duque, Blanquicet had not identified himself as a journalist and the president didn’t hear the question.

“This is contradictory because when approached by the journalist, Duque was interacting with other citizens and, in addition, Balnquicet carried the press card of the news outlet he works for,” said the FLIP.

The message that the Presidency leaves with its action is forceful: journalists who investigate uncomfortable matters are punished with aggression. This message not only reaches the assaulted journalist, it also reaches other journalists and media in the country, who may be deterred from asking uncomfortable questions, and officials and citizens, who may interpret this as an authorization to assault journalists.

Foundation for the Freedom of Press

Following the incident and amid persistent questions if the president knew he authorized the bombing of a FARC dissident where victims of child recruitment were held, Duque shunned all contact with the press and even social media.

On Thursday, the president appeared only at a police ceremony and made no statements on Twitter after his account was bombarded by demands to resign over the operation and apparent cover-up of the children killed in the bombardment.