Duque refuses to talk to guerrillas, wants to increase military budget, and then says he wants peace

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque on Friday on Friday insisted that he wants peace, despite his plans to increase military spending and his refusal to resume talk with ELN rebels.

The president responded to a letter sent by more than 750 religious and social organizations, opposition figures and intellectuals in which they ask Pope Francis to insist Duque resume the talks with the guerrillas he suspended when taking office on August 7.

The pope has been a fervent supporter of peace in Colombia, which continues to be devastated by armed conflict more than half a century after multiple guerrilla groups took up arms.

In the letter, the religious groups and peace activists denounced Duque’s refusal to resume talks that began in February last year under former President Juan Manuel Santos.

More than 70 days have gone by and this dialogue leading to a political solution to the armed conflict in Colombia has not been formally reopened.

During a speech in the town of Soledad, where five policemen were killed in an ELN attack after a bilateral ceasefire broke down last year, Duque responded to the letter, insisting that “all Colombians want peace.”

I want to thank these organizations for their concern and motivation for peace in Colombia. I also have their motivation and concern, but I want to be clear on one thing: all Colombians want peace.

To justify his refusal to negotiate a way out of the country’s 54-year-long war with the ELN, Duque reminded his audience of the atrocities carried out by the ELN while omitting the atrocities carried out by the national authorities and the death squads formed by some of his far-right political supporters.

The president also reiterated his condition that the ELN unilaterally call a ceasefire and release hostages the guerrillas deny to hold. The ELN has called Duque’s conditions “unacceptable” and has consistently called to resume the negotiations and find agreement on a bilateral ceasefire.

We keep telling the ELN: the will is there, but the most important things is they begin to hand over absolutely all the hostages and put an end to their criminal activities. Talking about peace while they are kidnapping, while they are murdering, while they are extorting is a confusing sign for the Colombian people and fills them with discouragement.

Duque, who has surrounded himself with far-right political actors and corrupt political dynasties, went as far as to criticize his predecessor Juan Manuel Santos, who won a Nobel Peace Prize for successfully negotiating an end to the armed conflict with the FARC, until last year the country’s largest rebel group.

We are not going to repeat the history that was lived during the 17 months of conversations that they had with the government of my predecessor, where in 17 months there were more than 430 criminal acts, including 100 murders.

The armed conflict has left more than 210,000 civilians and 50,000 fighters dead, while more than 80,000 civilians are still missing and more than 7.5 million were displaced.

Duque has consistently opposed the peace process with the FARC and peace talks with the ELN.

The pope, who has been unambiguous about his support for peace, is expected to meet Duque in the Vatican on Monday.

