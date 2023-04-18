Dissident FARC guerrillas “ready” for peace talks with Colombia’s government

Leaders of one of Colombia’s largest guerrilla groups said their organization is ready for formal peace talks with the government.

At a public event in the southern Caqueta province, a spokeswoman of the General Central Command (EMC) said that the guerrilla organization led by rebel leader “Ivan Mordisco” would be ready for talks on May 16.

The event in the southern Caqueta province was attended by thousands of people, including members of indigenous and peasant organizations, and officials of the Ombudsman’s Office.

The administration of President Gustavo Petro did not immediately confirm the formalization of preliminary talks that have been ongoing for months.

The security forces have upheld a bilateral ceasefire with the rebels to facilitate progress in the talks since January 1.

According to EMC spokeswoman “Angela Izquierdo,” the guerrillas have agreed to a formal commission that will begin verifying compliance with the ceasefire on April 26.

Mordisco urges support for formal talks

Mordisco called on guerrillas who reject a 2016 peace deal between the now-defunct rebel organization FARC and the government to support new peace talks.

The FARC dissident leader additionally called on the ELN to end a turf war that broke out in northeast Colombia in January last year.

We invite the comrades of the National Liberation Army, ELN, to put an end to the war between our organizations.

Ivan Mordisco

“Total Peace”

Mordisco and the EMC represent two FARC dissident organizations, the so-called Southeastern Bloc and the Western Coordinating Command.

These guerrilla organizations have been accused of being behind much of the violence that has marred the ongoing peace process with the FARC.

The EMC is one of more than 20 illegal armed groups that have expressed interest in negotiating their dismantling as part of Petro’s “Total Peace” policy.

The ELN agreed to resume formal peace talks last year already but has yet to agree to a ceasefire.