Deadly violence against Colombia’s leaders remained high in 2023

Deadly violence targeting Colombia’s human rights defenders and community leaders maintained in 2023, according to data by think tank Indepaz.

According to the non-governmental organization, 188 social leaders were assassinated last year.

This is virtually the same number as was registered in 2022 when 187 leaders were assassinated, according to Indepaz.

Assassinations of social leaders since 2002

At least 1,596 social leaders have been assassinated since the signing of a peace agreement between former President Juan Manuel Santos and the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC in late 2016.

Reducing the violence targeting community leaders and activists was one of the main priorities of the peace process that followed.

President Gustavo Petro vowed to reinvigorate the peace process and counter the violence against social leaders when taking office in August last year.

This promise has yet to be fulfilled, according to Indepaz, which highlighted ongoing violence in southwest of the country and the northwestern Antioquia province.

In the southwestern Cauca province, which has a large indigenous population, 38 social leaders were assassinated.

Antioquia communities mourned the deaths of 22 assassinated leaders.

Assassinations of social leaders in 2023

Both provinces have suffered armed conflict between ELN guerrillas, paramilitary group AGC and a variety of groups formed by dissident FARC factions.

Many of the assassinated leaders in rural areas were actively involved in the implementation of the peace process, according to Indepaz.

The majority of assassinated leaders were formally appointed by rural communities, indigenous groups and political movements.

Indepaz urged the government to take integral measures to protect human rights defenders and community leaders, and pursue more ceasefire agreements with illegal armed groups.

The Constitutional Court ruled in December last year that the government’s failure to protect social leaders constituted a systematic violation of communities’ human rights.