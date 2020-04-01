Coronavirus information for foreigners living in Colombia

Colombia’s government has decreed a quarantine in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Municipal governments have announced additional compulsory measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

If you’re a foreign migrant or resident in Colombia, violation of the quarantine may lead to sanctions, including an eventual expulsion, from Migration.

It is important to realize that we, foreigners and Colombians alike, are in this together. Possibly more important than upholding the law, is to be a good neighbor and lend a helping hand when you can.

Contact with embassy

While Colombia’s government has its hands full dealing with the crisis, your government is responsible for their citizens living abroad.

For this reason, many embassies have asked their citizens to register. It is important to keep an eye on your embassy’s recommendations and tips, for example through their social media accounts.

Emergency numbers

The Colombian government has opened an emergency numbers where you can report yourself if you believe you may have been infected by the coronavirus.

This emergency number is 192, which you can call from both a landline and a cellphone.

Any other kind of emergencies can be reported calling 123.

If your Spanish is not good enough to communicate with the emergency operators, call your embassy.

National quarantine measures

The national government’s quarantine applies to everybody in the country, with the exception of those working in crucial industries.

The current quarantine will last at least until April 13. If Congress approves, it may be extended.

During the quarantine, one individual per household may leave his or her home or hotel to:

Go to the grocery store to buy food

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medicine

Walk a pet for 20 minutes in the vicinity of one’s residence

Access emergency services, including veterinarians

Attend a necessary medical appointment

Visit an ATM or bank to access financial services or get a notary

Take a licensed taxi or public bus when necessary to leave the house for one of these approved reasons.

Foreigners are allowed to travel only if this is part of a repatriation process coordinated by your embassy.

Additional municipal measures

Colombia Reports is in the process of gathering information about additional measures taken by regional and local governments. If you notice information is missing about your city or town, contact us.

Exemptions to these measures are the same as those of the quarantine.

Medellin

Medellin has imposed a “pico y placa” system between 7AM and 8PM, which allows you to leave your home to by food only on certain days, depending on the last number of your ID card. This measure does not apply if you want to visit and phamacist.

The penalty for not complying with this compulsory measure is COP932,000 ($250).

Monday | 1, 2, 3

Tuesday | 4, 5, 6

Wednesday | 7, 8, 9

Thursday | 0, 1, 2

Friday | 3, 4, 5

Saturday | 6, 7, 8

Sunday | 9, 0

Villavicencio

Villavicencio has imposed a curfew, allowing nobody to leave their homes between 8PM and 6PM.

The city also imposed pico y placa, but for car or motorcycles. Police will be verifying compliance based on the last number of license plates.

April 1 | 1, 2

April 2 | 3, 4

April 3 | 5, 6

April 4 | 7, 8

April 5 | 9, 0

April 6 | 1. 2

April 7 | 3, 4

April 8 | 5, 6

April 8 | 7, 8

April 10 | 9, 0

April 11 | 1, 2

April 12 | 3, 4

April 13 | 5, 6