Colombia’s armed conflict has left 8,650,169 victims to date, according to the National Victims Registry. This is more than 17% of the country’s entire population.

How were Colombians victimized?

Displacement (7.358,248 victims) Death threat (380,952 victims) Assassination (267,297 victims leaving 728,096 family members) Forced disappearance (47,052 victims leaving 122,149 family members) Property theft (112,868 victims) Terrorism / combat (83,290 victims) Kidnapping (32,537 victims and 4,041 family members) Sexual violence (24,786 victims) Assault (21,444 victims) Landmines (11,382 victims) Torture (10,787 victims) Confinement (8,831 victims) Recruitment of minors (7,431 victims) Land theft (6,069 victims) Psychological violence (380 victims)

When were Colombians victimized?

Where were Colombians victimized?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://fusiontables.google.com/embedviz?q=select+col2+from+1yH85GMgVACibcblZsejQTEb82w6GR4Mj46KEBIl-&viz=MAP&h=false&lat=5.864543905625686&lng=-74.29301649999996&t=1&z=5&l=col2&y=2&tmplt=2&hml=GEOCODABLE"> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Colombia’s war victims: the numbers was last modified: by