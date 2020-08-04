Colombia’s Supreme Court orders Uribe’s arrest for witness tampering

Colombia’s Supreme Court has ordered the arrest of former President Alvaro Uribe for witness tampering, President Ivan Duque confirmed on Tuesday.

Uribe, one of Colombia’s most powerful politicians of the past decades, announced his arrest on Twitter after the court called him to personally informed him of the historic arrest warrant against, according to newspaper El Espectador.

The deprivation of my freedom makes me feel profoundly sad for my wife, for my family and for the Colombians who still believe that I have done something good for the country.

Former President Alvaro Uribe

The Supreme Court did not immediately confirm whether the former Medellin Cartel associate, political patron of the president and leader of the ruling Democratic Center party will go to jail or is allowed to await his fraud and bribery trial at home.

In a televised speech, Duque said his controversial patron was “a genuine patriot.” “who was “dedicated to Colombia” after in response to the court’s decision to behead his far-right and notoriously corrupt party.

“Finally,” Colombians responded on Twitter more than two years after the court opened its investigation and more than years after the first evidence of Uribe’s ties to the Medellin Cartel emerged.

Opposition Senator Ivan Cepeda, the victim of Uribe’s alleged fraud and bribery practices, celebrated the decision.

There are no persons above justice and the law, no matter how powerful and influential they may be.

Senator Ivan Cepeda

Uribe filed criminal charges against Cepeda in 2014 after the opposition senator revealed witness testimonies confirming the the former president and his brother were involved in the formation on their family estate.

While investigating Uribe’s claims that Cepeda was using false witnesses, the court found evidence of the opposite in February 2018 after which the former president found himself in court.

The president’s defense strategy apparently was to bribe more witnesses to sustain his false claim, which became evident in October last year when the first witness flipped and admitted to bribery.

